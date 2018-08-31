ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a busy travel day ahead of the holiday weekend and the airports are expected to be packed with travelers.

Orlando International Airport expecting more than 130,000 travelers

See OIA's flight status here

Friday is expected to be the busiest day at the Orlando International Airport during the Labor Day holiday weekend, with more than 131,000 passengers moving through the airport on Friday alone.

Currently, all flights are on time and running smoothly for the unofficial end to summer travel, which has had a record-breaking season.