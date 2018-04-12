MELBOURNE, Fla. — Growth at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport continues Thursday with a new runway restoration project wrapping up.

Orlando-Melbourne airport wraps up runway restoration

Project was on-time, under budget at $1.2 million

Three planes took off from the newly repaired runway 5-23 came in on time and under budget, at a cost of $1.2 million.

The last time any major work was done on it was a quarter century ago.

Some 1,600 flights take off and land on the 3,000 foot runaway weekly, many of them Florida Tech Aviation student pilots.

“It’s something that our students use quite a bit, about 80 percent of the time we’re flying in and out of this runway,” said Frank Kinney of Florida Tech Aviation. “It’s been under construction for the last year and we’re excited to have it back online again.”

This marks the second of three runway projects at the airport.

A new state of the art air traffic control tower is expected to be operational this summer.