BREAVARD COUNTY — At least 10 vehicles are involved in a crash on Interstate 95 northbound that left one person with non-life threatening injuries on Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on I-95 northbound in Brevard County, near Fiske Boulevard (MM 196), that has only one lane open, stated Lt. Kim Montes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The person who was hurt was taken to an area hospital, she stated in a news release.

No other detailed information has been released, but Montes stated that drivers need to use caution in the area.



Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted that eight vehicles were involved in the crash.