ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando's 19th Annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, but several roads will be closed hours before the actual event.

Orlando Veterans Day parade to shut down roads

All roads will be back open at 3 p.m. Saturday

MAP: Downtown road closures for Veterans Day parade ▼

If you are heading to the parade or maybe just passing through, here is what you need to know:

The first wave of closures beings at 7 a.m. Saturday.

First off, Orange Avenue will be closed from Concord Street to Robinson Street. Hughey Avenue will be open and will be your best alternate.

Concord Street itself will also be closed from Garland Avenue to Orange Avenue. Colonial Drive will be the best alternative to use, because Amelia and Livingston streets will also be shut down from Garland Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.

And finally, portions of Robinson Street will be closed as well from State Lane to Broadway Avenue.

Then, beginning at 10 a.m., another wave of closures will take place.

Another portion of Orange Avenue will be closed between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard. Again, Hughey Avenue will help you navigate around downtown.

Central Boulevard itself will be closed between Orange Avenue and Rosalind Avenue. Pine Street, South Street and Church Street will be all open.

And then finally, Rosalind Avenue will be shut down from Central Boulevard to Robinson Street. Consider using Garland Avenue instead.

Note that all of the roads will be back open by 3 p.m. Saturday.

If you are going to the parade, the city of Orlando is encouraging visitors to use alternative methods of transportation when possible, including walking, cycling, ride-share services, and carpooling.

Downtown residents and those parking at garages other than the Central Garage (53 West Central Blvd.) are encouraged to use the free LYMMO circulator .