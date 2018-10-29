ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to see SunRail stations go up across Central Florida, but one viewer is concerned that something designed to alleviate traffic may be causing more of it as well.

That concerned local, Tom King, wrote in, saying that ever since the Meadow Woods SunRail station was installed, the intersection of Fairway Woods Boulevard and Orange Avenue has been "paralyzed" by traffic.

It can take up to 15 minutes for residents of Meadow Woods to turn left at the traffic light. He says they need to figure out some way to deal with these new traffic concerns.

This is what King claims is happening near the Meadow Woods station located near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Fairway Woods Boulevard.

He is a resident in a community that lies in between Fairway Woods and Landstar boulevards.

King also says that during the morning and afternoon hours, just making a simple left onto Orange Avenue can be a twenty-minute process with major congestion.

Now that some of the newer SunRail stations have been open for a while, Orange County government is now in the process of hiring a consultant as part of Traffic Engineering Services to conduct a traffic operational and circulation study.

No timeline has been given as to when this hire could be made or when the study would be conducted but Spectrum News 13 is told the station will be given details as soon as they are available.

