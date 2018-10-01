ORLANDO, Fla. — In this week's Traffic Inbox, one viewer recently expressed his concerns about an area near Valencia College East, which harbors constant wrecks.

Robert Swiney says he has seen traffic, crashes near Econ Trail

Orange County has agreed to start a study on the area

Robert Swiney wrote in …

"Accidents are a regular occurrence on the Econ Trail northbound from Valencia College towards Colonial Drive. Drivers regularly cut lanes to avoid backed up eastbound traffic. What is being done to regulate these almost daily collisions?"

One things for sure, it is never fun waiting to turn a busy intersection. However, would you consider cheating a little if you could?

According to Swiney, that is the problem with the northbound side of the Econ Trail.

Swiney claims that during peak times, approaching State Road 50/Colonial Drive, the right lane backs up and creates a cascading effect.

At the intersection with Colonial Drive, the northbound side has two-left turn only lanes, a straight only lane and one right turn only lane.

When that right-turn lane backs up, many drivers cheat and turn right in that straight-only lane. According to Swiney, this causes issues like the intersection being blocked and wrecks as well.

In the last few years, Orange County has actually widened that portion of the Econ Trail from two lanes to four lanes.

For the most part, the road runs relatively well, but peak times are a different story. Will change happen here?

The Orange County government officials told me that this is the first they are hearing of issues here.

However, I was able to convince to perform a study involving data collection and analysis. They did say this process will take three to four weeks to complete, but the ball has begun to roll.

Thanks for your question Robert!

If you have a traffic issue or question that you want looked at or solved, head to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and just fill out the simple form.