ORLANDO, Fla. — Gary Jennings from Orlando wrote in this week regarding State Road 408 in west Orange County. He says he was driving during a downpour recently on some of the new pavement when something happened that no driver wants to experience.

"Holy hydroplane! It felt like I was on ice! It feels like the asphalt is too smooth. Is this how it's always going to be? Or is more work to be done?"

Rain has seemingly been a daily occurrence of late across Central Florida. We've had our fair share of instances when some of the roads, including the major ones like Interstate 4, just aren't equipped to handle it.

As it turns out, there is merit to Jennings' complaints on State Road 408.

State Road 408 is maintained and operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority and officials there said resurfacing work is underway from Good Homes Road to Colonial Drive and between Hiawassee Road and Westmoreland Drive.

However, authority officials say that they have the structure asphalt course down in several areas, but they have not yet put down the friction course, which is the final course in paving.

That is why the road is so slick!

They also said that the large amount of rain lately is actually pushing back the completion time.

They now expect this to be done by mid-September, but in the meantime, they urge motorists to take it slow and drive with caution in the work area, especially when it's raining.

