SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. -- A tractor-trailer carrying compost lost control on I-75 Monday afternoon and overturned off a bridge in Sumter County.
The crash happened at around 1 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol, but the northbound lanes around mile marker 307, just over the Hernando-Sumter county line, are still shut down at this hour.
The truck was carrying a large load of compost material for a Tampa-based company.
When the driver lost control, the truck hit a concrete barrier wall on the bridge spanning the Withlacoochee River, and ended up partially dangling over the barrier wall, into the river below.
The driver, who was rescued by a Sumter County Sheriff's Office Airboat team, managed to escape with minor injuries.
The truck also dropped its load of compost on the road.
As a result, traffic on northbound I-75 was backed up for several miles.
As of around 6 p.m. Monday, all northbound traffic on I-75 was reopened.
