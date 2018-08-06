WINDERMERE, Fla. — This week's viewer question comes from David Darling from Windermere, and he is concerned about the area along County Road 535 near the Lakeside Shopping Plaza.

David Darling also concerned about lack of traffic signals

Change is complicated because it's a county road

Darling comments that the area has changed from orange groves and swamplands to neighborhoods and business plazas with very little changes to traffic signals or speed limits.

The speed limit on County Road 535 near the Lakeside Shopping Plaza in Windermere is 55 miles per hour.

It is an area that not only harbors lots of shoppers from the recently built Lakeside Plaza but also hundreds of new residents from new home communities and apartments.

If 50 miles per hour in a residential and shopping district seems fast that is exactly Darling is concerned about.

To make matters worse, he is concerned about the lack of traffic signals in the area.

There are several residential entrances without signals that force drivers to merge and cross County Road 535 with oncoming cars traveling nearly 60 miles per hour.

Does Orange County have plans for the area moving forward?

The answer is a little complicated for now, because the road is a "County Road" that means it lies in Orange County's jurisdiction.

As it turns out, there are numerous developer agreements in place in that area. That means it could be difficult to coordinate plans for changing the way the road functions.

However, Orange County's Public Works department should be relaying a more concrete update for the area sometime this week.

