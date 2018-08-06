TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- SunPass has processed more than 236 million backlogged toll road transactions, Florida Dept. of Transportation said, an indication that the company that runs the toll system may finally be making headway.

SunPass backlogged transactions now less than 90 million

Backlog caused by SunPass not processing tolls while switching to new system

Private contractor Conduent handles SunPass transactions

FDOT issued its latest update on the SunPass backlog Monday afternoon.

Conduent, the private contractor hired to handle SunPass toll collections, began making the switch to a new customer service system in June. But millions of transactions were never processed while the switch happened, meaning customers were not seeing those tolls hit their accounts.

Last week SunPass still had a backlog of 133 million toll transactions. FDOT now says its gotten that number down to less than 90 million.

SUNPASS UPDATE: As of today, more than 236 million transactions have been posted and the total backlog of transactions, including SunPass transactions, has been reduced below 90 million. https://t.co/fvzJQDTc0U pic.twitter.com/UNyP89izoc — Turnpike Orlando (@TurnpikeOrlando) August 6, 2018

FDOT is not charging any penalties or fees while the transactions clear. Last week the state also said it would help customers who are dealing with overdraft fees and other issues from banks and credit card companies.

In the meantime, FDOT says customers using automatic withdrawal or Easy Pay should change their settings.

To change your settings, you should access your account on the SunPass website. If you can't, contact SunPass at 1-888-865-5352.