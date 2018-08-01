ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —It does not take much to spot Sally Baptiste's car in a crowd and she is not afraid to speak out against local government and their handling of the infrastructure.

Central Florida Expressway Authority pulled five-year work plan

Florida's Turnpike Enterprise wants to expand into east Orange County

"I've been an activist on transportation because it impacts every one of us and it's reckless!" she exclaimed.

Her latest crusade has to do with east Orange County.

Both the Central Florida Expressway Authority and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise have had plans to expand out that way.

CFX's board recently pulled a $17-million earmark from the new five-year work plan that was set aside for design work on the proposed State Road 408 Eastern Extension.

That is a clear message this project, at least for right now, is not moving forward. Public outcry from neighbors like Baptiste also should get credit for the new holding pattern.

"Well, I'm glad they're putting it on hold," said Baptiste. "But it doesn't actually give me a sigh of relief with them saying 'this is done and we're not going to do this'. It's only on hold so it's not a done deal yet."

However, they are not the only entity with interest for expansion in Orange County. Just a few weeks ago, the Florida's Turnpike Enterprise unveiled a presentation at the July MetroPlan Orlando board meeting with its potential plans for the Colonial Parkway.

Those plans would entail an expansion of Colonial Drive from four to six lanes from where State Road 408 ends right now all the way to State Road 520.

In addition to that, toll lanes would be added through the middle of Colonial Drive to serve through trips and relieve congestion.

Currently, FDOT projections are that Colonial Drive will be at full capacity by the year 2025 if nothing is done.

The final recommendations of the corridor are expected to be presented in the spring of next year.

As for Baptiste, she reluctantly agrees that the Colonial Parkway is a better option than State Road 408 expansion.

"When you compare that to the 408, this is the least invasive. This is the one that won't destroy people's homes," she said.