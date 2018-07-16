Orlando, Fla. -- Law enforcement is cracking down on drivers going over the speed limit across the South, including here in Florida.

Operation Southern Shield is a multi-state program to stop speedsters

Speeding factor in nearly a third of 2016 deadly crashes

Operation Southern Shield starts Monday and continues through Sunday.

Florida is teaming up with Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee to pull over drivers who are going over the speed limit.

Speeding was a factor in nearly a third of all deadly crashes in the nation in 2016.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles found speeding and aggressive driving contributed to 383 people being killed in 2016.

Officials say this is the second year for the program and it has been proven to reduce the number of crashes.

Last year, thousands of tickets were handed out.