NATIONWIDE — Disturbing numbers regarding pedestrian safety came out this week from AAA, putting the state of Florida near the top of the list of a deadly trend.

Florida among top states for fatal hit-and-runs

Study conducted by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

AAA provides tips for avoiding crashes

What do New Mexico, Louisiana and Florida have in common? Those three states have the highest rate of fatal hit-and-run crashes in the country, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety .

The study claims that 2,049 deaths occurred from hit-and-run crashes in 2016, which not only is the highest number on record but also a 60 percent increase from 2009.

The foundation's study showed that almost 65 percent of the people killed in those crashes were pedestrians or bicyclists, which makes up almost 20 percent of all pedestrian deaths.

AAA's tips for drivers to avoid being in one of those crashes include: