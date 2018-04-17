ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews are still working to repair a bridge along Colonial Drive at Interstate 4 after discovering cracks in it, which may delay the road's opening.

Colonial Drive/State Road 50 may reopen on Tuesday

Cracks were noticed in the bridge; temporary work in place

RELATED: Colonial Drive closed at I-4 in Orlando due to bridge work

See the detour map here ►

The bridge is right at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Hughey Avenue underneath the I-4.

Florida Department of Transportation stated it is expecting to open Colonial Drive, also known as State Road 50, sometime Tuesday morning, but it could not make any promises.

Until that happens, drivers should prepare for more congestion at this intersection.

That bridge is part of the new I-4 Ultimate Improvement project. It has not been opened up to traffic yet; however, engineers recently noticed cracks in the bridge during an inspection.

FDOT explained that the bridge is still structurally sound, but it wanted to take every precaution, so work immediately began on a temporary fix.

The repair work caused major delays Monday, but people say they would rather deal with traffic than to see another tragedy like the pedestrian bridge collapse that happened at Florida International University in South Florida.

"For me, I don't care about the traffic, close it. Trust me, if they don't finish with that, close it. We don't want more people dying," said Mamagalia Torres.

FDOT stated the repair work being down on the bridge now will help alleviate some of the stress placed on the infrastructure which caused it to begin cracking.

If drivers usually get onto I-4 from Garland Avenue, which is just north of Colonial Drive, they will not be able to get onto the I-4 east ramp.

Drivers can avoid this roadblock by taking Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard to access I-4 east.

Eastbound traffic on Colonial Drive will be detoured to Livingston Street. If drivers are traveling westbound on Colonial Drive, they will eventually have to take Robinson Street westbound.

From Garland Avenue, drivers will be able to turn onto Colonial Drive, but only into the westbound lanes.

The westbound ramps to I-4 will remain open.

FDOT is still working on a permanent fix to prevent any further cracks in the bridge and when that happens the road will be closed again.