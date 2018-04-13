ORLANDO, Fla. — If you were looking for Princeton Street while traveling I-4 this week, you might have done a double-take.

"Princenton St -- 1." That's what the sign on eastbound I-4 just north of State Road 50 said.

Note the extra "N" in the middle of Princeton.

The sign was probably more of an annoyance for meticulous spellers and an embarassment for Florida Dept. of Transportation, which oversees the ongoing I-4 Ultimate Project, than it was an issue for drivers.

FDOT tell us the sign was replaced by a contractor Thursday night.