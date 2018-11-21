OVEDIO, Fla. — The turkey and trimmings will cost you less to purchase this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation .

Cost of turkey drops to 3 centers per pound

Price of sweet potatoes, milk, a dozen rolls also drops

A national survey conducted found a Thanksgiving dinner is down 22 cents compared to last year.

The price has gone down for three straight years and it is now at its lowest since 2010.

The farm bureau found that on average it will cost you $48.90 to feed 10 people on Thanksgiving Day.

An ample supply of turkeys helped drop the price for the famous fowl to just 3 cents per pound this year. A 16-pound turkey will set you back $21.71 on average.

Sweet potatoes, a gallon of milk, green peas and a dozen rolls also had price drops this year.

Cranberries, pumpkin pie mix and stuffing all had modest increases.

At local stores, like Walmart, they are promising dramatically lower prices.

Walmart claims it can feed 10 people for just $33.83, which is $15 less than the farm bureau's national average.