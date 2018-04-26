ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've visited our website lately, you may have noticed some big changes — ones that will help you get the news and information you want more easily.

New look for Spectrum News 13 website

Our new site is more mobile-friendly, with more video

Back by your request: Neighborhood radar views

While we know you all loved the old site, every once in a while, it's good to update — just like you would your home, devices, TVs and your car.

There are many new features to point out, so let's start with the most important ones:

The site is now "mobile-responsive." That means when you go to the website on your phone, iPad or tablet, the site automatically changes to fit your device. That makes it much easier to read articles and view images like our Sky 13 cameras and weather images.

You'll now notice many more videos for you to watch, and you can now watch those videos on your mobile devices.

Another improvement: You have the ability to add event information that may be posted to our Community Calendar .

Go to Entertainment and select the Community Calendar page . There, you can search for events in your area. To send us a calendar event , fill out the form and submit it for review.

As for all the sections such as county news pages , weather pages , traffic news and maps , lottery and local entertainment news , they’re all still there. In fact, back by popular demand are the neighborhood weather radar views . You can see radar in zoomed-in areas such as the county you live in, plus some major cities around you.

To find all the news, weather and information you're used to getting on mynews13.com on your desktop, click on the main categories at the top to find all the pages.

If you're on a phone or tablet, click on the three lines on the upper right of the screen and scroll through the menu of categories.

As you can see, there are a lot of changes for the better!