ORLANDO, Florida — Michael is now a post-tropical system but still contains strong 65 mph winds as it races to the northeast, south of New England. All coastal tropical storm watches and warnings have been discontinued.

As it travels east-northeast at 29 mph, it will produce high wind and heavy rain from coastal New Jersey to southeast Massachusetts before emerging into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

Michael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is rapidly moving to the northeast at 25 mph.

The center of Michael will soon move off the coast of Virginia and then begin to race east-northeastward across the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. Tropical storm-force winds extend out 275 miles. The minimum central pressure is 988 mb.

The topical storm warning has been discontinued west of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The center is now located about 275 miles southwest of Nantucket. Tropical storm force winds extend out 275 miles. The minimum central pressure is 983 mb.

Rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected from New Jersey to Cape Cod with heavier totals on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

Michael made landfall early Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach as a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. The pressure dropped to 919 mb before landfall, making it stronger than Andrew when it made landfall with a minimum pressure 922 mb.

According to records going back to 1851, no storm Category 4 or greater has ever made landfall in this part of the state. This is the third lowest pressure of land falling hurricane in the U.S. on record.

Nadine

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Nadine has weakened in the eastern Atlantic and is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with winds of 50 mph.

This storm poses no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in the next couple of days.

Leslie

Leslie remains a hurricane with winds of 90 mph. It is located about 480 miles southwest of the Azores. It is moving to the east-northeast at 28 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Madeira Island.

By the weekend, the system is expected to slow down, weaken, and turn toward the east or east-southeast.

Elsewhere

We also a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean with a low potential for formation over the next five days. If it develops, it will be given the name Oscar.

Hurricane season runs through November 30. ​

Before-and-after satellite images

In these images taken by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite, the path of destruction can be seen as Hurricane Michael made landfall at Mexico Beach, Florida and traveled northeast:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Timeline