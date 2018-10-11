ORLANDO, Florida — Two people have died after Michael spread a path of destruction across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia.

Michael is now a tropical storm, moving quickly across Georgia toward the Carolinas.

It is weakening over land, but still capable of high winds, torrential rain and isolated tornadoes in its path.

Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph as it moves northeast around 21 mph.

It made landfall early Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach as a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

The pressure dropped to 919 mb before landfall, making it stronger than Andrew when it made landfall with a minimum pressure 922 mb.

According to records going back to 1851, no storm Category 4 or greater has ever made landfall in this part of the state. This is the third lowest pressure of land falling hurricane in the U.S. on record.

The center is now located 30 west of Macon, Georgia. Tropical storm force winds extend out 160 miles. The minimum central pressure is 983 mb.

The following advisories are in effect:

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Rain in Georgia, the Carolinas, and into Virginia could reach 4 to 7 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 9 inches. An additional inch of rain is possible in Florida as Michael pulls away.

The storm will pass south of New England Friday and just brush the region with heavy rain amounting to 1 to 3 inches. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

In Central Florida, breezy winds from the south and southwest will continue to push tropical moisture into the area and spotty on and off showers will be possible through midday before drier air slides down the peninsula behind Michael by Friday, lasting through the weekend.

— Maureen McCann

In Panhandle, Georgia

At least two people are dead, thousands are out of their homes and more do not have power.

Authorities say an 11-year old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in Seminole County, Georgia.

This marks the second reported death from Michael, following one here in Florida.

A tree fell on a Panhandle home and killed a man.

Heavy winds and rain and a main concern as the weakened tropical storm moves through the state.

Michael is expected to move into South Carolina by Thursday afternoon.

— Spectrum News Staff

Nadine

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Nadine is in the eastern Atlantic and is moving to northwest with winds of 65 mph. This storm poses no threat to land.

Leslie

Leslie is a hurricane with winds of 80 mph. It is located about 1,005 miles southwest of the Azores. It is moving to the east-northeast at 10 mph.

Leslie will continue to move east-northeast Thursday, taking it across the central and eastern Atlantic.

We also have an unorganized cluster of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean with a medium potential for formation over the next five days. If it develops, it will be given the name Oscar.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Timeline