ORLANDO, Florida — Hurricane Michael is now a dangerous Category 4 storm. Additional strengthening is possible before landfall.

Maximum sustained winds are at 140 mph as it moves north over the Gulf of Mexico at 13 mph. A northeastward motion is expected later today, which will push Michael across the southeastern United States.

According to records going back to 1851, no storm Category 4 or greater has ever made landfall in this part of the state.

The latest forecast track shows landfall somewhere between Panama City and Mexico Beach this afternoon.

While the worst of the impacts will stay north and west of Central Florida, tropical moisture continues streaming into the area with occasional strong squalls of rain and gusty winds.

We do have a chance for severe weather with any squall that moves through and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The center is located 90 miles south-southwest of Panama City and 90 miles southwest of Apalachicola. Hurricane force winds extend outward to 45 miles and tropical storm force winds extend out 185 miles. The minimum central pressure is 933 mb.

The following advisories are in effect:

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida to Anclote River, Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Anclote River, Florida to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River, Florida

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwanee River, Florida to Chassahowitzka

North of Fernandina Beach, Florida, to South Santee River, South Carolina

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay

Mississippi/Alabama border to the mouth of the Pearl River

Surf City North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is possible in the path of Michael, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia, southeast Alabama and portions of southwest of central Georgia. Localized amounts to 12 inches are possible which could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.

In Central Florida, the onshore winds will generate off and on gusty squalls throughout the day. Higher rain chances will continue through Thursday before drier air slides down the peninsula behind Michael.

In the Panhandle

In the last couple of hours, we have begun seeing some of those outer bands of Hurricane Michael reaching Panama City.

Currently, there is some light rain with no heavy wind yet. But that of course will be changing rapidly as we head further into the morning.

It has been decades since people in this area have seen anything like what they are about to experience with Hurricane Michael.

A man who lived through this area's last major storm – Opal – in the mid-90s.

Bob Hurst is with the Bay County Historical Society.

"This building just shook, I mean I was scared. I thought it was going to come apart it was so bad. And that was a Category 3," said Bob Hurst of the Bay County Historical Society.

Now Hurst and so many others along the Gulf Coast are facing a Category 4 storm bearing down.

This area is expected to get hit by historic and catastrophic winds and storm surge.

— Jeff Allen

Central Florida may have dodged a direct hit, but we still will feel the impacts from Hurricane Michael.

Outer bands could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and even the possibility of tornadoes, according to our weather experts.

In western Marion County, residents in low-lying areas may encounter flooding.

That is why the county has set up two sandbag location sites.

Residents are allowed to get 20 sand bags per vehicle.

Joshua Collop said flooding from Hurricane Irma last year caused almost a $1,000 worth of damage to his home.

He is not taking any chances this time.

"Due to the mishaps from last year with Irma, I thought I was prepared but it turns out I needed a little more sandbags this year so I'm just trying to be safe," said Collop.

Marion County Emergency Management warns winds from Hurricane Michael may cause large tree branches to fall.

Marion County Public Schools will be open Wednesday, and no evacuation shelters have been open.

— Jerry Hume

FEMA Urges Evacuations

During a news conference Tuesday morning, FEMA warned those in Hurricane Michael's path to steer clear of it.

"The time to evacuate and heed the local warnings is now," said Jeffrey Byard, the associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA. "Hurricane Michael will be a devastating storm to a part of Florida that has not seen a storm of this magnitude in quite some time."

A weather expert for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Michael is expected to reach "major hurricane status" in 12 to 24 hours, with a potential of climbing to a Category 3 storm.

Michael is expected to make landfall to Florida's Big Bend area sometime Wednesday, with "destructive winds" blowing at more than 100 mph.

It's expected to bring significant flooding, a 12-foot storm surge and power outages.

Duke Energy is estimating Michael could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 power outages across the state.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a news release has also already declared a public health emergency in Florida due to the storm and its aftermath.

— Anthony Leone

Nadine

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Nadine developed Tuesday over the eastern Atlantic and is moving to the west-northwest with winds of 50 mph. This storm poses no threat to land.

Leslie

Leslie has returned to hurricane status with winds of 75 mph. It is located about 1,780 miles west-southwest of the Azores. It is moving to the south at 9 mph.

Leslie will continue to move to the southeast over the next several days, taking Leslie across the central and eastern Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.