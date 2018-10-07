ORLANDO, Fla. — The disturbance in the Caribbean is now a Tropical Depression. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm tonight and it would become Michael.

Tropical storm could develop this weekend

If it forms, it will be called Michael

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

Tropical Depression Fourteen is located 90 miles east of Chetumal, Mexico and 260 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.

The winds have increased to 35 mph. The system is moving to the north-northwest at 3 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

The following advisories are in effect:

A Tropical Storm Warnings is in effect for...

* The Cuban Provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

* The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche

The complex was upgraded to a tropical depression Sunday morning.

The complex will spread tropical storm force winds across western Cuba late Sunday into Monday. Rainfall of 3-7” is possible in western Cuba, with 2-4” of rainfall possible on the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, and Honduras. Isolated amounts of 12” of rain are possible in western Cuba.

The storm system is expected to lift northward into the Gulf of Mexico. From there, the system will likely make landfall along the northern Gulf coast as a strong tropical storm during the middle of next week.

It is possible the system could make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, but it is too early to determine an exact location and specific impacts.

There is high uncertainty about the possible intensity of the system, but it is likely that the complex will drag tropical moisture across Florida. This will increase the rain chances across the entire peninsula for the middle of the upcoming week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Leslie continues to produce rip currents and large swells across the US east coast, including Florida.

The storm is located about 800 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but swells generated by Leslie continue to create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. These large swells will continue on Sunday.

Leslie sustained winds are at 60 mph and is now moving to the east at 12 mph. The minimum central pressure is 987 mb.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

Leslie will continue to move to the east and then southeast over the next several days, taking Leslie across the central and eastern Atlantic. The system will remain a tropical storm for the next several days with little change in strength.

A third area of interest has formed in the eastern Atlantic near the Azores, but this system has a low chance of development. It has a small chance to develop into either a subtropical or tropical storm.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.