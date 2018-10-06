ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical system may develop this weekend, while Tropical Storm Leslie continues to spin in the central Atlantic.

New tropical system could develop this weekend

Leslie may create dangerous surf, rip current conditions on Florida's East Coast

The area of interest is located along the east coast of central America in the western Caribbean Sea.

The disturbance remains disorganized, but it could become a tropical depression later this weekend or at the start of this week.

As this system lifts northward, conditions will become more favorable for development. The system could become a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week.

It is possible this system, if it develops, could lift northward toward the northern Gulf coast. The system has a high chance of development.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called ‘Michael’.

There is high uncertainty about the exact movement and possible intensity of the system, but it is likely that the complex will drag tropical moisture across Florida. This will increase the rain chances across the entire peninsula for much of next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Leslie continues to produce rip currents and large swells across the US east coast, especially toward New England and eastern Canada.

The storm is located about 585 miles northeast of Bermuda. This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but swells generated by Leslie continue to create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. These large swells will continue this weekend.

Leslie sustained winds are at 60 mph and is now moving to the northeast at 8 mph. The minimum central pressure is 987 mb.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 290 miles from the center.

Leslie will continue to move to the east and then southeast over the next several days. The system will remain a tropical storm for the next several days with little change in strength.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.