ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Leslie has strengthened a bit more this morning over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Hurricane Leslie no threat to Florida or U.S.

Leslie may create dangerous surf, rip current conditions on Florida's East Coast

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but swells generated by Leslie will create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along our east coast for the rest of this week.

Leslie is packing sustained winds of 80 mph and is nearly stationary.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center. Hurricane-force winds extend out 35 miles.

It is located 510 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Little forward motion is expected today before a sharp turn back to the north tonight through Friday. Leslie’s minimum central pressure is currently 975 mb.

There are no other named storms at this time, but there is one area showing minimal signs of development in the southwest Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure north of Panama is drifting northward, but it likely will enter an unfavorable environment for intensification due to strong upper level winds.

It has been flagged with a low chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days. We will be keeping an eye on it.

Michael is the next name on the list for this year.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.