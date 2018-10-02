ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Leslie has strengthened slightly Tuesday morning over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Sustained winds at 65 mph

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

This storm does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S., but swells generated by Leslie will create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along our east coast for most of the week.

Leslie is packing sustained winds of 65 mph; the storm may intensify to a hurricane by Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

It is located 540 miles east of Bermuda and moving toward the southwest at 7 mph. Leslie’s minimum central pressure is currently 989 mb.

A slow southwestward or southward motion is expected the next few days.

There are no other named storms at this time, but there is one area showing minimal signs of development in the southwest Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure north of Panama is drifting northward, but it likely will enter an unfavorable environment for intensification due to strong upper level winds. We will be keeping an eye on it.

Michael is the next name on the list for this year.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30