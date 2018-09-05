ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall Tuesday night near the Alabama-Mississippi border. It is moving farther inland Wednesday morning, producing torrential rain and flooding, although it is expected to weaken as the day wears on.



The system is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Hattiesburg, Miss. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph. It is moving to the northwest at 14 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect anymore. Water levels along the northern Gulf of Mexico will gradually subside this morning.

Isolated tornadoes remain a threat, along with tropical-storm force winds extending 60 miles from the storm's center.

Tracking Hurricane Florence

Elsewhere in the tropics, Florence is now a Category 2 Hurricane as it moves across the Central Atlantic.

The winds are now up to 105 mph.

Florence is located approximately 1,210 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It is moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the storm’s center, with tropical storm force winds outward up to 90 miles. The minimum central pressure is 976 mb.

While Florence strengthened Tuesday night, a slow weakening is expected during the latter part of the week. Florence is expected to slow down in the open waters of the Atlantic by this weekend.

Forecast models have been inconsistent in determining the future path of Florence, but at this time it appears it would stay in the open waters of the Atlantic and not impact the U.S. Coastline. But, we will continue to monitor its track in the coming days.

Additional systems are possible over the next one to two weeks as we are now in the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Helene, followed by Isaac.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.