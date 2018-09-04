ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gordon is pushing away from the Florida peninsula Tuesday morning, but its path across the Gulf of Mexico will lead it to make landfall Tuesday night across the north central Gulf Coast, potentially as a hurricane.

Tropical storm warnings issued for western Florida Panhandle

Florida may see additional rain and storms for Tuesday

SEE BELOW: Tracking Tropical Storm Florence ▼

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watches, warnings, forecasts, spaghetti models

The system is located approximately 230 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph. It is moving quickly to the west-northwest at 17 mph.

Tropical storm warnings now include the western Panhandle of Florida. A hurricane warning is also in effect for portions of the northern Gulf coast.

The following alerts are in effect:

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

Storm surge of 1 to 5 feet will be possible along the Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana coastline near landfall.

Heavy rain across Florida has tapered, but additional showers and storms are possible Tuesday, embedded in the onshore flow.

Tracking Tropical Storm Florence

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence is stronger and just below hurricane strength as it moves across the Central Atlantic.

The winds are at 70 mph.

Florence is located approximately 1,205 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph.