It was a rainy Labor Day for vacationers in Miami Beach, all due to Tropical Storm Gordon.

Gordon made a direct hit and its impact was felt in Florida as rainy and windy conditions plagued many in Central Florida.

However, they saw it a lot worse in South Florida with frequent downpours, gusty conditions.

Yet, it could be a whole lot worse for the Central Gulf Coast. That is where Gordon is expected to be the first hurricane to hit the United States this year when it makes landfall Tuesday night.

The governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, has declared a state of emergency.

I have declared a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm #Gordon, making state resources and personnel available to affected areas. Please stay weather-aware and follow @MSEMA for real-time information. pic.twitter.com/4PQgRDGqUc — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) September 4, 2018

Louisiana is also under a state of emergency. Schools in New Orleans are closed Tuesday due to the potential impacts.

CLOSURE: All Orleans Parish Public schools will be closed TOMORROW, Tuesday, September 4th due to the threat of tropical storms. We will continue to provide updates tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/jaPVeeQBvg — Orleans Parish School Board (@_OPSB) September 3, 2018

Weather experts says the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to the central Gulf Coast.

The mayor of New Orleans says crews have been cleaning catch basins in areas prone to flood.

Crews have been out all day cleaning catch basins in areas prone to flood. Take a moment to check basins in your neighborhood and clear any debris. @roadworknola pic.twitter.com/13sdOLCVBW — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 3, 2018

"Exercise extreme caution at this time I'm also issuing a voluntary evacuation order only for areas outside of the levee system," says Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

While push to the east and the storm could cause more problems for Florida, Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that the Panhandle could see heavy rains and flooding.