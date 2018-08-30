ORLANDO, Fla. -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the extreme eastern Atlantic, as tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern Cabo Verde Islands.

The system is located about 425 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The potential tropical cyclone has winds of 30 mph. It is moving to the west at 12 mph.

A potential tropical cyclone is a system that's not yet a fully formed tropical cyclone but will likely become one in the next 24 to 48 hours. A potential tropical cyclone also allows watches and warnings to be issued.

Tropical storm warnings have been posted for southern Cabo Verde, including:

Santiago

Fogo

Brava

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to develop into a tropical storm early Friday. When it becomes a named storm, its name will be called Florence.

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the southern Cabo Verde islands on Friday, with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall also likely.

The system is then expected to move away from the islands and intensify into a hurricane.

At this time, the potential tropical cyclone is not expected to impact the United States.

Tropical wave in the Caribbean



Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave sitting between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that is producing heavy rainfall across parts of the Caribbean.

This wave will lift northward into the Bahamas and will likely move across South Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

Although chances of formation into a tropical system are very low, enhanced rainfall across the state is likely. The system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week, where it could strengthen further.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.