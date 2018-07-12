ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris is now a tropical storm with winds to 70 mph.

Tropical Storm Chris

The storm continues its fast track away from the U.S. East Coast. As of the latest advisory, the center was located 245 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Tropical storm-force winds extend 175 miles from the storm's center.

The storm is moving to the northeast at 35 mph. It is expected to continue to weaken as it moves into colder waters.

As it loses tropical characteristics over the next few days, it will have impacts on eastern Canada including Newfoundland where up to 6 inches of rain may fall.

Chris is expected to continue to generate higher swells from the mid-Atlantic region to New England over the next few days.

Remnants of Beryl

Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl are producing heavy rain in the Bahamas. This disorganized cluster of storms will continue its path north, staying well east of Florida.

There is a moderate chance that these remnants may spin up again into something tropical later this week as it enters warmer waters.