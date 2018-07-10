ORLANDO, Fla. -- Things remain active in the tropics but there are no imminent threats to Florida.

Tropical Storm Chris

Tropical Storm Chris is located off the coast of the Carolinas, about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Winds are up to 70 mph and it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so.

The storm has been stationary but it is starting to show movement toward the northeast, only at 2 mph. It is projected to pick up forward speed by Wednesday, moving parallel to the eastern seaboard.

Chris is not projected to make landfall in the United States, but it will generate higher swells and rip current threats from the Carolinas up to the mid-Atlantic region.

Remnants of Beryl

Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl are producing heavy rain for Puerto Rico, Hispanola and the southeast Bahamas.

This disorganized cluster of storms is moving to the west-northwest, but will soon turn north toward the Central Bahamas.

There is a moderate chance that these remnants may spin up again into something tropical later this week, but it would stay well to the east of Florida.