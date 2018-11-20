ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights surpassed Ohio State to hit No. 9 on the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.
It's the first time UCF made it into the Top 10 in the ranking, and the first time a non-Power 5 team made the Top 10.
The team jumped two spots in the ranking from last week.
The UCF Knights football team is undefeated, after beating Cincinnati in a primetime game at home Saturday, 38-13.
The performance served to convince many skeptics of UCF's prowess on the field, including college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who gushed about the team after witnessing it live via ESPN College Gameday, which visited UCF Saturday.
UCF has won 23 straight games since the 2017 season.
The Knights will play USF Friday in the War on I-4 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
On Dec. 1 the Knights will host the American Athletic Conference Championship game at home, playing either Memphis or Houston.