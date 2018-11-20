ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights surpassed Ohio State to hit No. 9 on the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

It's the first time UCF made it into the Top 10 in the ranking, and the first time a non-Power 5 team made the Top 10.

Looks like we passed the eye test this week 👌 pic.twitter.com/maOQ0AEIy2 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 21, 2018

The team jumped two spots in the ranking from last week.

The UCF Knights football team is undefeated, after beating Cincinnati in a primetime game at home Saturday, 38-13.

The performance served to convince many skeptics of UCF's prowess on the field, including college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who gushed about the team after witnessing it live via ESPN College Gameday, which visited UCF Saturday.

Congratulations @UCF_Football on another big win. I was really blown away by your team and your home field advantage. From @CollegeGameDay to the game itself we had a great time. Thanks very much for having us. You all have a lot to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/G0iFlUKiqZ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 18, 2018

After that win, the Knights moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 8.

UCF has won 23 straight games since the 2017 season.

The Knights will play USF Friday in the War on I-4 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

On Dec. 1 the Knights will host the American Athletic Conference Championship game at home, playing either Memphis or Houston.