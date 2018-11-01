ORLANDO, Fla. — The undefeated UCF Knights (7-0) return from a bye week to face AAC opponent Temple (5-3) inside Spectrum Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

There's still a question as to which quarterback will start tonight's game. Starter McKenzie Milton sat out October 20 against East Carolina. Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. led the team to a 37-10 victory against the Pirates.

Head Coach Josh Heupel said earlier this week that Milton will be a “game-time decision.”

Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Despina Barton says Milton took most of first-team reps at practice this week, so he should be ready to play against Temple.

UCF looks to extend nation’s longest win streak out to 21 against the Owls. If the Knights win, it will be the 12th straight home win at Spectrum Stadium.

The Knights came in at #12 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, they are ranked #9 in the AP Coaches Poll.

First-year coach Heupel will be going for his seventh straight win as a Knight.