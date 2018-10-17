ORLANDO, Fla. — After six straight losing seasons the Orlando Magic look to turn the page starting Wednesday night in the 30th anniversary season opener at Amway Center.

The Magic will host Miami at a 7 p.m. with the team planning a special tribute to team owner Rich DeVos during the pre-game, as he passed on September 6.

This year the team will step out for the first time under new head Coach Steve Clifford who found success turning Charlotte around at his last stop.

On Tuesday Clifford named Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic as the team’s captains — something that hadn’t been done in the previous six seasons.

“I think all three of them have a real thirst to win and get going in the right direction,” Clifford said. “They’ve all been leaders to me, through all this, in their own way.”

Last year the team was famished with injuries with a total of 216 games missed from regular rotational players. The team finished with a record of 29-53 and hasn’t had a winning season since Dwight Howard left in 2012.

Since then the team has also worked through five different head coaches.