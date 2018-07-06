DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY -- Drivers are gearing up for the biggest race of the summer. NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.

Practice got underway Thursday for the 60th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Rain delayed some of the practice however.

Drivers say the wet weather and warm temperatures are a part of racing in the summer in Daytona.

"Just the atmosphere, and the whole attitude of being here is just a fun, positive vibe I get," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace Jr.

Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. agrees.

"It's still that patriotic weekend that you feel, the atmosphere around this race track and people throughout Daytona," he said.

Stenhouse is hoping to win the 400 for the second year in a row. If he does, he would be only the sixth driver to do so.

Here is more information race fans will want to know about the race: