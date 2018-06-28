The decision has finally been made. After an eight-month investigation, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has officially been suspended for three games by the NFL.

Winston allegedly groped an Uber driver in Arizona in 2016. At first Winston denied the allegations, releasing a statement last November that said the "story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver."

Today, Winston released the following statement:

"The NFL informed me today that I will be suspended for the first three games of the season.

First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.

I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL's decision, I understand the NFL's process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself.

I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be."

The news should not catch the Buccaneers off-guard, though. Sources have told Spectrum Sports that the team has anticipated a suspension for the past few months and has been cooperating with the NFL throughout its investigation.

Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick figures to step into the role of starting QB for the games that Winston misses.

This continues a long pattern of bad decision-making from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.