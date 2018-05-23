NATIONWIDE -- NFL owners adopted a new policy Wednesday that would eliminate kneeling on the field during the playing of the national anthem.

NFL owners adopt new national anthem policy Wednesday

Teams will be fined if players kneel on field during song

Players, personnel will have option to stay in locker room

Under the policy, players will be allowed to remain in the locker room or a similar location off the field during the national anthem. If they choose to stay on the field, they will be required to stand.

The NFL will fine teams whose players are on the field and do not stand, Goodell's statement said.

"This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement posted on NFL.com.

The new policy applies to both players and personnel.

"The efforts by many of our players sparked awareness and action around issues of social justice that must be addressed. The platform that we have created together is certainly unique in professional sports and quite likely in American business. We are honored to work with our players to drive progress."