ROME (AP) _ Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci will have no regrets when she plays her final match at next week's Italian Open.

The 35-year-old Vinci announced in November that she would conclude her career before home fans at the Foro Italico.

``I'm proud of what I've accomplished and of the career that I've had,'' Vinci said Saturday. ``If I had been told when I was a kid, `You'll enter the top 10, become No. 1 in doubles and win all of the Grand Slams, plus four Fed Cups,' maybe I would have said there's something wrong here. Tennis has given me everything and I think I've given something to tennis.''

Given a wild card with her ranking down to No. 168, Vinci will open the tournament against a qualifier, then could face either 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova or Kristina Mladenovic in the second round.

While she hinted that coaching could be in her future, Vinci hasn't decided on a post-playing career yet.

``First I'm focusing on finishing well and enjoying my last days of training,'' she said. ``Hopefully I can win a few matches and put that last match off a bit.''

At the 2015 U.S. Open, Vinci upset Serena Williams in the semifinals to prevent the American from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam. Vinci lost the final to a fellow Italian, Flavia Pennetta.

``Certainly the victory over Serena at the U.S. Open is my career highlight,'' Vinci said. ``That seems obvious.''

Vinci was also ranked No. 1 in doubles and completed a career Grand Slam with partner Sara Errani.

Her style of play is a throwback to another era, featuring a one-handed backhand, various spins and opportunistic forays to the net.

``It's becoming tougher and tougher to do well with a style like mine,'' Vinci said. ``There were times where I would have preferred to play more of a physical game with a two-handed backhand, rely less on tactics and play more by instinct. Unfortunately I didn't have those qualities. The game has become more physical and all about power _ and less intelligence, I think.''

On Italy's Fed Cup team, Vinci teamed with Pennetta, Francesca Schiavone and Sara Errani _ each of whom either won a Grand Slam or reached a Grand Slam final.

Pennetta retired shortly after winning the U.S. Open while Schiavone and Errani also have wild cards for the Italian Open.

``It will be difficult,'' Vinci said, ``to recreate the success that we achieved.''