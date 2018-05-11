PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson delivered plenty of entertainment at The Players Championship.

The lead belonged to just about everyone else.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar were among six players who shared the lead at 6-under 66, the largest logjam ever at the TPC Sawgrass and the most players tied at the top in the tournament in 40 years.

Woods had the best score in his star group and didn't even break par. He had to save bogey on the 18th for a 72. Mickelson wore a long-sleeved, button-down shirt and posted a 79, his highest score at Sawgrass since 2000. Rickie Fowler, rounding out the threesome, shot 74.

It wasn't much better in the marquee morning group. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were a combined 3 over.