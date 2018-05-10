MADRID (AP) _ Top-ranked Simona Halep lost to Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Halep was the two-time defending champion and on a 15-match winning streak at the clay-court tournament.

But Pliskova gave the Romanian no chance, breaking her serve four times and hitting 20 winners.

``This was one of my best matches of the year,'' the sixth-seeded Pliskova said. ``I feel amazing since in the last six matches I lost to her. I never thought I would beat her. My serve was great and everything went my way.''

Pliskova won her 10th career title in April, when the Czech was victorious on clay in Stuttgart.