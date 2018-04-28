ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- St. Petersburg native and former UCF standout Shaquem Griffin will continue his inspirational story in the Pacific Northwest, after the Seahawks selected the linebacker in the 5th round with the 141st overall pick.

The Lakewood graduate was the 2016 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, a 2-time 1st Team All-AAC performer and earned 2nd Team All-American honors in 2017, helping UCF to an undefeated, Peach Bowl Champion season.

His story has garnered national attention, as Griffin is the first player with only one hand to ever be drafted into the NFL. He was born with amniotic band syndrome affecting his left hand, and at the age of 4 his hand was amputated.

Griffin made an impact at the NFL combine running the fastest 40-yd dash time by a linebacker since 2003. He recently made an appearance on "The Today Show" and was invited to attend the NFL Draft and walk down the red carpet.

Griffin will join his twin brother Shaquill, who was selected 90th overall in the third round by Seattle in 2017.