AVONDALE, La. (AP) _ Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover teamed to shoot a 12-under 60 on Thursday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with China's Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng.

Reavie and Glover each had six birdies in the best-ball format, pushing through soggy weather early in the round before conditions cleared at TPC Louisiana. Zhang and Dou birdied four of their final five holes.

Tony Finau-Daniel Summerhays, Chris Paisley-Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Henry-Tom Hoge, Michael Kim-Andrew Putnam, Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Troy Merritt-Brendon de Jonge were tied for third at 62.

Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels shot 64, Masters champion Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay had a 65, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were at 66.

This is the second year that two-player teams have competed at the Zurich Classic. The unusual tournament features best-ball play in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds.