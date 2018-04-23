BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Josef Newgarden has won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama for the third time in four years.

Newgarden led for most of the way after starting on the pole en route to a second win in the first four races this season. He was followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe and rookie Robert Wickens.

Newgarden built a commanding lead before taking his second pit stop with about 15 minutes left in the timed race at Barber Motorsports Park. With showers starting to fall, his team switched to rain tires for the stretch run while Sebastien Bourdais remained on the track and tried to hold him off.

Bourdais finally relented and pitted with 7 minutes left and Newgarden wasn't challenged after that.

The race was completed Monday, a day after heavy rains led to 2 hours in delays, treacherous track conditions and ultimately a surrender to Mother Nature.