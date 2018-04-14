HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) _ Golfers will have to be up early Sunday for the final round of the RBC Heritage.

The PGA Tour said Saturday that play will begin about 7 a.m. because of the threat of thunderstorms. Threesomes will be sent off on the first and 10th tees at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Golfers typically are sent out in groups of two, with the final pair going off about 2 p.m. and finishing about four hours later.

The forecast calls for rain much of the day with the severest weather expected during mid-afternoon when the tournament usually finishes.

Bryson DeChambeau carries a one-shot lead over Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim into the third round Saturday.