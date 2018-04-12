ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have fired head coach Frank Vogel.

“We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," Orlando Magic, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a news release.

In a tweet, the Orlando Magic said, "We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

The 44-year-old Vogel was named the team's 13th head coach in 2016, and the Magic went 54-100 in his two seasons, the team statement said.

RELEASE: Orlando Magic dismiss Frank Vogel as head coach

Vogel came to Orlando from Indiana, where he was the Pacers' head coach from 2011-16. His career NBA regular-season record is 304-291.

Weltman and General Manager John Hammond will be in charge of hiring Vogel's replacement. The Magic have not made the playoffs in six years, the longest stretch in the team's history, the NBA said.