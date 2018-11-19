PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four days after blasting into space, then landing, another SpaceX rocket part returned to Port Canaveral early Monday afternoon.

Falcon 9 booster rocket arrives back at Port Canaveral

Rocket carried Qatar communications satellite last week

This was 2nd mission for SpaceX Falcon 9 booster

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster arrived in port atop the company's drone ship.

The rocket soared to orbit with a Qatar communications satellite called Es’hail-2 from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A Thursday afternoon.

The satellite will provide communications for the Middle East and areas of North Africa.

After liftoff, X marked the spot, as the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed on SpaceX's drone ship several hundred miles out in the Atlantic.

It was the second mission for the booster, first firing to space in July.

It's unclear whether it will be refurbished and used again on a future mission.

Another SpaceX launch is set for December 4 from Florida's Space Coast: a cargo run to the International Space Station.