KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will send a satellite into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in the first daylight launch in months.

SpaceX to launch Es'hail-2 communications satellite

Satellite will provide communications to Middle East, North Africa

Falcon 9 first-stage booster to land on SpaceX drone ship

Launch window starts at 3:45 p.m., Thursday

SpaceX is set to launch the Es'hail-2 communications satellite for Qatar aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday afternoon.

The satellite will provide communications for the Middle East and parts of North Africa.

The window for that launch is between 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Thursday. This is the first launch during daylight hours since this past spring.

After liftoff, SpaceX intends to land the Falcon 9 first-stage booster the company's drone ship several hundred miles out in the Atlantic.

The rocket is set to blast off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch was one of two U.S. launches that were to take place Thursday, until the morning launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was pushed back a day because of the likelihood of poor weather.

That launch, of an Antares rocket that will carry cargo to the International Space Station, is now scheduled for 4:23 a.m. EST Friday.