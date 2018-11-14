KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — If all goes as planned, Floridians will soon get a chance to see their first daytime rocket launch in months.

SpaceX to deliver communications satellite for Qatar

KSC Visitor Center warns of heavy traffic, crowds

SpaceX is set to launch the Es'hail-2 communications satellite for Qatar aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday afternoon.

The satellite will provide communications for the Middle East and areas of North Africa.

The rocket is set to blast off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Forecasters at the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base are calling for a 60 percent chance of favorable weather.

The launch window is from 3:46 p.m. to 5:29 p.m. EST — the first one during daylight hours since this past spring. The past several have been overnight launches.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is warning spectators to be prepared for heavy traffic in the area:

After liftoff, SpaceX intends to land the Falcon 9 first-stage booster the company's drone ship several hundred miles out in the Atlantic.

The launch was one of two U.S. launches that were to take place Thursday, until the morning launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was pushed back a day because of the likelihood of poor weather. That launch, of an Antares rocket that will carry cargo to the International Space Station, is now scheduled for 4:23 a.m. EST Friday.

Coincidentally, Russia is also preparing to launch a cargo ship to the ISS on Friday. The Progress resupply ship is set to blast off from Kazakhstan at 1:14 p.m. for a planned Sunday afternoon arrival.

We are now in final preparation for our NG-10 #Antares #Cygnus launch and will pick up the count tomorrow night at 10:00 pm EST. The five-minute launch window will open on Friday, November 16 at 4:23 am EST. #NorthropGrumman — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) November 14, 2018

