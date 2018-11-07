BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA scrubbed the launch of a rocket that was going to take off in mid-air off Florida's coast early Wednesday morning because of a glitch.

The L-1011 Stargazer had already taken off when an issue was detected, just before 3 a.m.

When it does launch, it will be done by an airplane, which will deploy the Pegasus XL rocket from its belly, 40,000 feet above the ocean, about a hundred miles off Daytona Beach's coast. 

Below is a video of a previous launch.

NASA says irregular data from the rocket caused the scrub. 

The next launch attempt is Thursday.

The rocket is carry a NASA satellite designed to study Earth's upper atmosphere, the ionosphere.