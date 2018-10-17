CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — A high-tech military satellite is now in space after it was launched from Florida's Space Coast Wednesday morning.

Government satellite is 'unjammable'

Satellite can securely transmit tactical military communications

RELATED: Air Force, ULA Set to Launch Military Communications Satellite

United Launch Alliance strapped five solid rocket boosters on its Atlas V rocket for the launch at 12:15 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On board the rocket is the AEHF-4 satellite. AEHF stands for Advanced Extremely High Frequency. Lockheed Martin build the satellite, the fourth in a series of six satellites for the U.S. Air Force.

"If you want to think of the most unjammable, impenetrable, private conversations that our government can have, via satellite communications, this is what this satellite does," said Lockheed Martin spokesperson Chip Eschenfelder.

The satellite can securely transmit tactical military communications, like real-time video and battlefield maps, to our troops anywhere around the world.

"It's protecting communications for strategic and tactical forces, DOD leadership, down to troops in the field, all around the world," explained Eschenfelder.

The next launch for the Space Coast is a unique one. Next week a Pegasus XL rocket will be launched from an airplane with a NASA satellite to study the Earth's upper atmosphere, the ionosphere.