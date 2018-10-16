CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Florida — An Atlas V rocket is set to lift off from Florida's Space Coast just hours from now.

ULA Atlas V rocket set to blast off from east coast of Florida

Rocket carrying military communications satellite into orbit

AEHF is 4th in series of 6 satellites for transmitting tactical data

Overnight, United Launch Alliance will try to send an Atlas V rocket into orbit from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Onboard the rocket is the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-4 satellite, a high-tech spacecraft for the U.S. Air Force will help troops transmit tactical information such as video, battlefield maps and targeting data.

It's the fourth of six AEHF satellites built by Lockheed Martin for the Air Force.

Air Force weather forecasters are predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for the 12:15 a.m. launch. The launch window lasts two hours.

If you're in Florida, watch the launch live on Spectrum News on TV, or stream it by going to the "WATCH LIVE" menu at the top of our website.